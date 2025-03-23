Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Piastri wins Chinese Grand Prix from pole in McLaren one-two
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Piastri wins Chinese Grand Prix from pole in McLaren one-two

Piastri wins Chinese Grand Prix from pole in McLaren one-two

Formula One F1 - Chinese Grand Prix - Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, China - March 23, 2025 McLaren's Oscar Piastri in action before passing the chequered flag to win the Chinese Grand Prix REUTERS/Go Nakamura

23 Mar 2025 04:42PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI : Australian Oscar Piastri roared back from season-opening disappointment in his home race by winning the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix from pole position in a McLaren one-two with championship-leading teammate Lando Norris on Sunday.

George Russell finished third for Mercedes, ahead of Red Bull's reigning champion Max Verstappen with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Saturday sprint winner Lewis Hamilton fifth and sixth.

Piastri's win denied Norris a third victory in a row, including last year's season-ender, but left champions McLaren unbeaten in two races so far this year.

(Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement