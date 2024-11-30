Piastri wins Qatar sprint in McLaren one-two

DOHA : McLaren took another stride towards a first Formula One constructors' title in 26 years on Saturday as Oscar Piastri won the Qatar Grand Prix sprint race in a one-two with team mate Lando Norris after swapping places at the chequered flag.

The lead over Ferrari, who had Carlos Sainz finish fourth and Charles Leclerc fifth, stretched to 30 points with 88 remaining to be won from Sunday's race and the final round in Abu Dhabi next weekend.

McLaren will win the championship on Sunday if they score 15 points more than Ferrari.

George Russell was third for Mercedes in the 19 lap race with team mate Lewis Hamilton sixth, Nico Hulkenberg seventh for Haas and Red Bull's Max Verstappen taking the final point a week after securing his fourth successive drivers' title.

The swap at the finish was pay back for Piastri, who gifted Norris a sprint victory in Brazil.