Piatek returns to Italy as Fiorentina sign Hertha Berlin striker on loan
08 Jan 2022 08:04PM (Updated: 08 Jan 2022 08:03PM)
ROME : Fiorentina have signed Poland striker Krzysztof Piatek on loan from Hertha Berlin with the option to buy, the Italian club announced on Saturday.

The move marks a return to Serie A for the 26-year-old, who scored 26 goals in 55 games in the Italian top-flight during spells at Genoa and AC Milan between July 2018 and January 2020.

Piatek will wear the number 19 shirt in Florence, Fiorentina said in a statement.

Capped 21 times for Poland, Piatek has struggled to make an impact in Germany this season, scoring one goal in nine Bundesliga appearances.

(Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Source: Reuters

