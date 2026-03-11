Pickleball world number one Waters to make international debut in Vietnam

March 10 : Pickleball world number one Anna Leigh Waters will make her international debut next month at the PPA Tour Asia's Hanoi Cup in Vietnam, organisers said on Tuesday, as the paddle sport continues its push into new global markets.

Waters, who is ranked number one on the Carvana PPA Tour in singles, doubles and mixed doubles, is set to compete in women's doubles alongside Anna Bright and in mixed doubles with Ben Johns at the April 1-5 tournament.

The event, staged at the My Dinh Indoor Athletics Arena, will award 1,000 ranking points to champions as part of the Professional Pickleball Association's global ranking system.

Pickleball is a paddle sport combining elements of tennis, table tennis and badminton.

"I've experienced the sport's growth in the U.S., and I am honoured to be part of the first PPA Tour Asia event in Hanoi,” Waters said in a statement.

Following the tournament, the American will travel to Ho Chi Minh City on April 6-7 to host clinics and a showcase event in partnership with equipment manufacturer Franklin Sports.

Waters has emerged as one of pickleball's most recognisable figures during the sport's rapid rise in popularity in the United States and beyond.

She turned professional at 12 and has dominated the professional circuit, helping drive interest in pickleball as it expands internationally.