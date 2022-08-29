Logo
Pidcock unable to claim golden hat-trick at MTB words
FILE PHOTO: 2022 European Championships - Cycling Mountain Bike - Olympiapark Mountain Bike Course, Munich, Germany - August 19, 2022 Britain's Tom Pidcock celebrates after winning gold in the men's Cross-country Final REUTERS/Lukas Barth

29 Aug 2022 01:47AM (Updated: 29 Aug 2022 01:47AM)
Tom Pidcock's hopes of adding the world mountain bike championships gold to his Olympic and European titles ended in frustration as he crashed in Les Gets, France on Sunday.

The Briton, who rides on the road for INEOS Grenadiers, finished fourth in the cross-country race after tangling with a tree and needing a wheel change on the penultimate lap.

Pidcock had moved through the field to lead on lap three.

The 23-year-old from Leeds produced a masterclass to win gold in Tokyo last year and last week became the first Briton to win the European title in the event.

Swiss veteran Nino Schurter won the title for a 10th time with Spain's David Valero Serrano second.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot delighted the home crowd by winning the women's title.

Source: Reuters

