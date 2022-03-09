Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Pietro Fittipaldi to test for delayed Haas in Bahrain
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Pietro Fittipaldi to test for delayed Haas in Bahrain

Pietro Fittipaldi to test for delayed Haas in Bahrain

FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - December 13, 2020 Haas' Pietro Fittipaldi before the race Pool via REUTERS/Bryn Lennon

09 Mar 2022 05:22PM (Updated: 09 Mar 2022 05:22PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Brazilian reserve Pietro Fittipaldi will test for Haas in Bahrain on Thursday following the departure of Russian driver Nikita Mazepin, the U.S.-owned Formula One team said.

Haas severed ties last week with Mazepin, 23, and title sponsor Uralkali, owned by his billionaire father Dmitry, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The team have yet to say who will race alongside German Mick Schumacher when the season starts in Bahrain on March 20.

A spokesman said on Wednesday the cars had arrived late at the Sakhir circuit on Tuesday after the air freight was delayed by a technical issue.

"This delay will impact our programme but we are targeting being out on track for the second session Thursday afternoon with Pietro Fittipaldi driving the VF-22," he said, giving no further details.

Fittipaldi, the grandson of two-time world champion Emerson, stood in for Romain Grosjean at the 2020 Sakhir and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix after the Frenchman’s fiery crash.

Haas finished last in 2021 and were the only team not to score a point after focusing fully on developing their car for this year's major rule changes.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us