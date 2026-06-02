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Pink balls to be trialled in day tests to maximise playing time
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Pink balls to be trialled in day tests to maximise playing time

Pink balls to be trialled in day tests to maximise playing time

FILE PHOTO: General view of the pink cricket ball. REUTERS/Morgan Sette/File Photo

02 Jun 2026 09:03AM (Updated: 02 Jun 2026 11:03AM)
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MELBOURNE, June 2 : Cricket's test-playing nations will be able to use pink balls instead of red ones in traditional daytime matches as part of a trial to prevent play being lost due to bad light.

The International Cricket Council approved the trial at a meeting of its board in Ahmedabad on Monday and said it would also undertake research on lighting technology for match officials and venues to "reduce lost play due to poor light".

Bad light often halts play in test matches for safety reasons, with the red ball being harder for batters to see.

Pink balls, which are easier to see at floodlit stadiums, have been exclusively used in day-night tests until now.

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As part of the trial, teams would need to agree to the pink ball switch before the start of a match that may be impacted by poor light.

The ICC board also approved a recommendation that will allow head coaches or other staff to enter the field of play during drinks breaks to consult with players in one-day and T20 internationals.

Previously, coaches' messages could only be relayed by players running drinks onto the field.

Allowing coaches on the field during strategic time-outs has been a feature of T20 franchise leagues.

Source: Reuters
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