Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Pinot to retire at the end of 2023 season
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Pinot to retire at the end of 2023 season

Pinot to retire at the end of 2023 season

FILE PHOTO: Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 20 - Lacapelle-Marival to Rocamadour - France - July 23, 2022 Groupama - FDJ's Thibaut Pinot in action during stage 20 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

13 Jan 2023 04:16AM (Updated: 13 Jan 2023 04:16AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

French cyclist Thibaut Pinot will retire from professional cycling after the 2023 season, the 32-year-old announced on Thursday.

Pinot finished third in the 2014 edition of the Tour De France and won the young rider classification the same year.

"I'm really motivated to win as much as possible, to finish as high as possible, I'm going to do everything I can," he told French newspaper L'Equipe.

"I'm also announcing my retirement early to free myself from this weight and to have fun for all these last times."

Pinot was in a position to win the Tour De France in 2019 but had to abandon the contest two days before the final parade at Champs Elysee after injuring his thigh.

He won three Tour stages over the course of his career and in 2018 was the overall winner of Giro di Lombardia - an event where he will compete for the last time in October.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.