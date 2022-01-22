Pioli hopes Milan can still be active in January transfer window

MILAN: AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli hopes his side can still do business in the January transfer window, while issuing a word of warning to his team ahead of the visit of a resurgent Juventus to San Siro on Sunday (Jan 23).

Pioli stated earlier this month that Milan were actively looking to sign a defender as cover for Denmark international Simon Kjaer, who is missing with a long-term cruciate ligament injury, but there have been no incomings as yet.

"We have not changed our evaluation of our players, but it is equally true that if there is the possibility of improving the squad in the (transfer) market we will do it," Pioli told a news conference on Saturday.

"As of today there is no news, what matters is the game tomorrow.

"Our club has clear ideas. We are developing a project on potential players and, with some already maturing, we are hoping to return as soon as possible to compete to win. We have been competitive for two years, but we are missing the final step."

Milan are second in the Serie A standings - two points behind leaders Inter Milan having played one game more - despite losing two of their last five league games, including a shock home defeat at home to Spezia last time out.

Sunday's opponents Juve, however, are unbeaten in eight Serie A matches, with Pioli aware of the improving fifth-placed Turin side starting to turn their season around.

"It is evident that Juventus are now in a great moment of form compared to the start of the season," Pioli added. "We will have to put in a great performance tomorrow.

"It's an important game, it won't be decisive but it will be important. Juventus are showing their strength, being able to win tomorrow would be important for our spot in the table."

Pioli added that veteran Swede Zlatan Ibrahimovic is fit to start, with Davide Calabria, Alessio Romagnoli and Ismael Bennacer also in with a chance of featuring after injury.