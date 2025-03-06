Logo
Pirelli to take over as MotoGP's tyre supplier from 2027
FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan - April 27, 2019 General view of Pirelli tyres REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

06 Mar 2025 10:05PM
Pirelli will become MotoGP's sole tyre supplier on a five-year contract from 2027, the motorcycle racing organisation said on Thursday.

Pirelli, which already supplies tyres for Moto2 and Moto3, replaces French company Michelin, which has been the premier category's sole supplier since 2016.

MotoGP's technical regulations will change significantly in the 2027 season, with the competition making a switch from 1,000cc to 850cc motorcycles to improve rider safety.

"Pirelli will become the official tyre supplier to MotoGP from 2027," MotoGP said in a statement.

"A new five-year contract until 2031 inclusive, currently being finalised, will coincide with a new era for the sport as new MotoGP bikes and technical regulations debut in 2027.

"The strategy of having a single supplier in the paddock will provide the perfect development ladder for the champions of tomorrow to hone their craft on their way to the top."

Italian company Pirelli already supplies tyres to Formula One, whose owners Liberty Media last year announced a takeover of MotoGP's parent company Dorna.

The acquisition is being investigated by the European Commission.

Source: Reuters
