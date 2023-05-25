Pirlo leaves job as Karagumruk coach

Italian Andrea Pirlo has been released from his job as coach of Turkish top-tier side Fatih Karagumruk SK, the club said on Wednesday.

The 44-year-old former Juventus coach signed a one-year contract with the Istanbul-based Super Lig team last summer when he arrived from Juve, will leave the position with three matches left in the season.

"Since we can't continue with Mr Andrea Pirlo and his staff next season, we gave them permission to leave soon hoping it will give them a chance to plan their future," the club said in a statement.

Karagumruk, who were promoted to Turkey's top flight in 2020, are ninth in the league standings.