Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Pirlo leaves job as Karagumruk coach
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Pirlo leaves job as Karagumruk coach

Pirlo leaves job as Karagumruk coach

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - U.S. Sassuolo v Juventus - Mapei Stadium - Citta del Tricolore, Reggio Emilia, Italy - May 12, 2021 Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo REUTERS/Alberto Lingria/

25 May 2023 12:11AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Italian Andrea Pirlo has been released from his job as coach of Turkish top-tier side Fatih Karagumruk SK, the club said on Wednesday.

The 44-year-old former Juventus coach signed a one-year contract with the Istanbul-based Super Lig team last summer when he arrived from Juve, will leave the position with three matches left in the season.

"Since we can't continue with Mr Andrea Pirlo and his staff next season, we gave them permission to leave soon hoping it will give them a chance to plan their future," the club said in a statement.

Karagumruk, who were promoted to Turkey's top flight in 2020, are ninth in the league standings.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.