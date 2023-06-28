Logo
Sport

Pirlo named coach at relegated Sampdoria

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Coppa Italia - Final - Atalanta v Juventus - Mapei Stadium - Citta del Tricolore, Reggio Emilia, Italy - May 19, 2021 Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo before the match REUTERS/Alberto Lingria/File Photo

28 Jun 2023 12:58AM
Former AC Milan and Juventus midfielder Andrea Pirlo has been appointed the new coach of Sampdoria on a two-year deal, the Italian Serie B side said on Tuesday.

Pirlo, who won the World Cup as a player with Italy in 2006, had a one-year stint as Juventus coach in 2020-21, after he briefly coached their under-23 team.

Juve sacked Pirlo in May 2021 after he led them to the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa titles but could only help them to fourth place in Serie A.

He was then appointed as manager of Turkey's top-tier side Fatih Karagumruk SK in June 2022.

The 44-year-old was released in May while the club, promoted to the top flight in 2020, finished seventh in the 2022-23 Turkish Super Lig.

Sampdoria will play in Serie B next season after being relegated from the top tier.

They finished bottom of Serie A in the 2022-23 campaign, after winning three games and losing 25.

Source: Reuters

