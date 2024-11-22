Logo
Sport

Play abandoned at Australian PGA Championship after course flooded
22 Nov 2024 08:56AM (Updated: 22 Nov 2024 10:15AM)
MELBOURNE :The Australian PGA Championship has been reduced to a 54-hole tournament after play was abandoned on Friday due to heavy rain flooding the Royal Queensland course in Brisbane.

The second round will start at 6 a.m. (2000 GMT) on Saturday, organisers said, adding that almost 250mm of rain had hit the course during the week.

Local professional Elvis Smylie will resume with a one-stroke lead on six-under after shooting a 65 on Thursday.

Major winner and three-times champion Cameron Smith was two shots off the lead on four-under along with former world number one Jason Day.

Source: Reuters

