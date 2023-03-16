Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Play abandoned in first ODI between South Africa and West Indies
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Play abandoned in first ODI between South Africa and West Indies

Play abandoned in first ODI between South Africa and West Indies
Cricket - First One Day International - South Africa v West Indies - Buffalo Park, East London, South Africa - March 16, 2023 Umpire Bongani Jele holds an umbrella after inspecting the pitch before the match is called off due to rain REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Play abandoned in first ODI between South Africa and West Indies
Cricket - First One Day International - South Africa v West Indies - Buffalo Park, East London, South Africa - March 16, 2023 Staff members pull the covers on the field as rain delays the start of the game REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Play abandoned in first ODI between South Africa and West Indies
Cricket - First One Day International - South Africa v West Indies - Buffalo Park, East London, South Africa - March 16, 2023 General view of a big screen as rain delays the start of the game REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Play abandoned in first ODI between South Africa and West Indies
Cricket - First One Day International - South Africa v West Indies - Buffalo Park, East London, South Africa - March 16, 2023 General view of a big screen displaying that the match has been abandoned due to rain REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
16 Mar 2023 11:16PM (Updated: 16 Mar 2023 11:16PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The first One-Day International between South Africa and West Indies was abandoned without a ball being bowled after persistent rain at Buffalo Park in East London on Thursday.

The day-night encounter was called off just after 1430GMT with no prospect of play and the teams will now try again in the second of three ODI fixtures at the same venue on Saturday, when the forecast looks brighter.

The series is important for both sides as they look ahead to the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India later this year, though neither has yet qualified and face the prospect of going through June's qualification tournament in Zimbabwe.

South Africa recently completed a 2-0 test series victory over the touring Caribbean side. The sides will also play three Twenty20 Internationals after the completion of the 50-over matches.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.