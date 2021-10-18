Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Play halted at Newcastle v Tottenham after fan collapses - reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Play resumes at Newcastle v Tottenham after medical emergency

18 Oct 2021 12:34AM (Updated: 18 Oct 2021 12:55AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Newcastle United's Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur at St James' Park on Sunday was suspended for several minutes after a fan collapsed in the crowd, but then resumed.

Spurs were leading 2-1 in the 41st minute when referee Andre Marriner halted the match after players brought the medical emergency in the East End of the stadium to his attention.

Spurs midfielder Eric Dier motioned for a defibrillator to be brought over.

After a brief wait, Marriner took the players off. Play resumed with seven minutes of stoppage time, and Spurs scored almost immediately when Son Heung-min converted from close range.

Newcastle said the supporter's condition had been stabilised and they were on their way to hospital.

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us