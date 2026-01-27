Logo
Play suspended at Australian Open due to extreme heat
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 27, 2026 Spectators wear hats to protect themselves from the heat during the quarter final match between Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka and Iva Jovic of the U.S. REUTERS/Edgar Su

27 Jan 2026 10:49AM
MELBOURNE, Jan 27 : Play was suspended at the Australian Open on Tuesday as organizers invoked their extreme heat policy at the Grand Slam.

Source: Reuters
