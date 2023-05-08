Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Player goes missing after refusing to come on as sub for Egyptian club
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Player goes missing after refusing to come on as sub for Egyptian club

Player goes missing after refusing to come on as sub for Egyptian club

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Egyptian Premier League - Pyramids FC v Al Ahly - 30 June Stadium, Cairo, Egypt - July 16, 2022 Pyramids FC's Eric Traore celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

08 May 2023 04:15PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

CAIRO : Egyptian club ENPPI said Burkina Faso winger Eric Traore has gone missing since walking out of the stadium during a match against Aswan on April 18 after refusing to come on as a late substitute.

ENPPI said the 26-year-old, who was on loan from the Pyramids club, had switched off his phones after leaving their Cairo stadium and attempts to contact him through his wife and agent had been to no avail.

The club, which is run by the state-owned oil company, said it had informed the Egyptian Football Association that Traore had disappeared but had not filed a complaint.

"We just hope he is in good condition and we can discuss formalities at a later time," ENPPI football manager Mohamed Ismail told Egyptian Al-Nahar TV.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.