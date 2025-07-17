Players chase birdies at Portrush as hawks target seagulls

PORTRRUSH :The world's best golfers began chasing eagles and birdies on Northern Ireland's Atlantic coast but hawks were only interested in seagulls as the 153rd British Open began on Thursday.

Tournament organisers have drafted in a team of Harris hawks to keep players and fans safe from swooping gulls on the lookout for snacks or even the odd golf ball.

The four birds of prey, named Aurora, Belle, Caine and Cheyenne, have been at the course since Sunday under the watchful eye of falconer David Trenier.

"They are very, very sociable, used to working with large crowds and are big enough to spook the gulls enough to move them off," Trenier told BBC News Northern Ireland.

The Royal Portrush course had been transformed into a golfing metropolis for the week with a huge range of eating options for the 278,000 fans expected throughout the event.

That also means there are rich pickings for scavenging seagulls which are known to snatch burgers, sandwiches and ice creams out of the grasp of unsuspecting punters.

"When they come in, the presence of the hawk on the course puts them off, they make sure the gulls don't come down," Trenier said. "It is so lovely to see the public reaction, they want to talk and they want to ask questions.

"The kids want to have a picture taken."

The squadron of Harris hawks will have some powerful back-up this weekend with the presence of a 24-year-old bald eagle known as Pilgrim flying in for duty.

"He will definitely disturb the gulls," Trenier said.