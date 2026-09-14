Players move push for pay and reforms into new Grand Slam council

NEW YORK, Sept 14 : Top tennis players said on Monday they would cease to publicly campaign for greater influence and financial benefits from the four Grand Slams, choosing instead to pursue their objectives through a new Player Advisory Council.

Players launched their campaign in March 2025 for a greater voice in Grand Slam decision-making, more player welfare funding and a larger share of tournament revenues, including a proposal for them to receive 22 per cent of tournament revenues as prize money.

The campaign gained momentum this year as players cut short pre-tournament media duties at the French Open and Wimbledon in protest, while the Grand Slams have all increased prize money amid growing pressure from the group.

The players said the agreement on a council and the progress toward their key objectives marked a "significant step" forward.

"The players will now work directly with the Grand Slams to establish the council, through which players themselves will be directly consulted and able to negotiate on an ongoing basis," the group said in a statement.

The group acknowledged that the Grand Slams had yet to meet players' target of receiving 22 per cent of tournament revenues by 2030, but said prize money had risen significantly since the campaign began last year.

Prize pots have risen across the majors, with this year's purses reaching $79.92 million at the Australian Open, $71.56 million at the French Open, $86.79 million at Wimbledon and a record $108 million at the U.S. Open.

The group estimated that more than $30 million of recent prize-money increases across the majors exceeded historical growth trends and welcomed a French Open proposal to link payouts to tournament profits.

Players said they would let the formally established council pursue their outstanding objectives through engagement with the four Grand Slams.

They also welcomed the U.S. Open becoming the first Grand Slam to commit $2 million toward player welfare, saying they hoped the contribution would increase over time and prompt similar proposals from the other three majors.

"This stands as a testament to the gains made possible by concerted, unified player action in an individual sport, and by constructive dialogue with the Grand Slams and tournament organisers," the statement added.

"The players look to the Council to build on this progress and continue pursuing the aims not yet fully achieved.

"Players reserve the right to restart the campaign should the council fail to deliver on these aims."