Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal

Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Rafael Nadal Press Conference - Rafa Nadal Academy, Mallorca, Spain - February 2, 2022 Spain's Rafael Nadal with the Australian Open trophy during the press conference REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

15 Mar 2022 01:16PM (Updated: 15 Mar 2022 01:16PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Australian Open champion Rafa Nadal said he felt sorry for Naomi Osaka after she was rattled by a heckler during her second-round loss on Saturday night at Indian Wells, but added that tennis players needed to be ready to deal with adversities.

Osaka, who sparked a conversation about mental health in sports last year with her withdrawal from the French Open, was thrown off her game and began to cry after a person screamed, "Naomi, you suck!" early on in her 6-0 6-4 loss to Veronika Kudermetova.

After the match, Osaka spoke directly to the otherwise supportive crowd, saying the incident reminded her of the abuse Venus and Serena Williams received at the tournament in 2001, which led them to boycott the event for more than a decade.

"In the real world, that happens, you know? I feel very sorry for her," Nadal said after his 7-5 6-3 win over Daniel Evans on Monday. "We are very lucky people that we're able to enjoy amazing experiences ... because we are tennis players.

"Even if is terrible to hear ... we need to be prepared for that, no? We need to resist these kind of issues that can happen when you are exposed to the people. Nothing is perfect in this life, no? We need to be ready for adversities.

"I understand that probably Naomi suffered a lot with these kind of issues that she has, mental (health) issues. The only thing that I wish her is recover well from that and wish her all the very best."

Daniil Medvedev said he could understand Osaka's response to the heckling after he himself was booed and heckled by sections of the shamelessly pro-Nadal crowd during the Australian Open final in January.

"I felt not great in Australia," Medvedev said after his loss to Gael Monfils. "I can feel the fans that maybe say, what the hell? They're (players) getting millions. They should be ready for everything.

"At the same time we're humans. Sometimes we feel bad. Sometimes we feel good. I can understand that Naomi didn't feel that great when she heard it and I can completely understand her feelings."

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us