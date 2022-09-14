Players responsible for Tuchel's sacking, says Jorginho

LONDON : Chelsea midfielder Jorginho says the players must take responsibility for Thomas Tuchel's sacking last week but said his replacement Graham Potter had impressed him.

Tuchel parted ways with the club the day after last Tuesday's Champions League defeat at Dinamo Zagreb, the German's 100th match in charge.

Former Brighton and Hove Albion coach Potter will take charge of his first game on Wednesday when Chelsea try to kickstart their Champions League campaign against Salzburg.

"Of course, we're a team. So it's not one person responsible for what happened," Jorginho told reporters.

"We are a team and a group on the pitch. Of course, it's our responsibility what happened."

Tuchel won the Champions League just months after taking charge in January 2021 and Chelsea finished third in the Premier League last season, but results this season have been disappointing with three defeats in all competitions.

"Unfortunately, it wasn't working and the challenge now is to rebuild confidence," Jorginho said.

"It was a surprise for us. There is always talking about what happened but now we have games coming and life is quick, so we don't have much time to stay here thinking.

"We talk and then we need to concentrate on what we do."

Potter has described the Chelsea job as a different challenge but vice-captain Jorginho said the 47-year-old Englishman had already made a good impression.

"I think he has this challenge and I believe he is going to do very well because he has good ideas and a group of players ready to try to do the best we can and listen to what he wants," he said. "He has done very well, asking us what we feel comfortable with, and that's the way we need to keep going."