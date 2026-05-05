Players would boycott French Open over prize money dispute, says Sabalenka

ROME, May 5 : Players would boycott the French Open if their prize money at the claycourt Grand Slam's is not increased, women's world number one Aryna Sabalenka said on Tuesday.

The Belarusian's threat came amid a heated disagreement between players and Roland Garros organisers over prize money distribution, despite this year's tournament offering a 9.5 per cent increase to 61.7 million euros ($72.19 million).

Several top players released a statement on Monday saying they were set to receive prize money that would likely still be less than 15 per cent of tournament revenue, well short of the 22 per cent they demanded to match ATP and WTA combined 1000 events.

When asked how far players might push their demands, Sabalenka told reporters at the Italian Open: "I think at some point we will boycott it (the tournament), yeah. I feel like that's going to be the only way to fight for our rights.

"Let's see how far we can get, if it's going to take players for boycott... Some of the things, I feel like it's really unfair to the players. I think at some point it's going to get to this."

However, the world number one struck a hopeful note about ongoing negotiations.

"I just really hope that all of the negotiation that we are having, we at some point are going to get to the right decision, to the conclusion that everyone will be happy with," she added.

Reuters has contacted the French Tennis Federation for comment.

The prize money boost of 5.4 million euros compared to 2025 still leaves Roland Garros trailing its Grand Slam rivals.

The U.S. Open offered $90 million last year while Wimbledon paid out 53.5 million pounds ($72.51 million) and the Australian Open a record A$111.5 million ($80.06 million) this year.

Sabalenka said the players deserved more prize money.

"When you see the number and you see the amount the players are receiving... I feel like the show is on us. I feel like without us there wouldn't be a tournament and there wouldn't be that entertainment," Sabalenka added.

"I feel like definitely we deserve to be paid more percentage. What can I say?"

($1 = 0.8547 euros)($1 = 1.3928 Australian dollars)($1 = 0.7378 pounds)