Plenty of positives despite loss to England, says Denmark coach

SYDNEY : While Denmark slipped to a 1-0 defeat by European champions England on Friday, coach Lars Sondergaard said there were positives to take from his team's first loss at this year's Women's World Cup.

Lauren James scored the game's lone goal in the sixth minute at Sydney Football Stadium, a stunning strike from outside the box, sending shock waves through the 13th-ranked Danes.

"It came too early for us," Sondergaard told reporters. "It upset us a little bit. We were then on the back foot a little bit, and England got confidence through this beautiful goal."

But Denmark adjusted well and threatened a repeat of their 90th-minute goal in their 1-0 win over China, with a couple of brilliant chances late in the game.

Bayern Munich midfielder Pernille Harder, described by England's Lucy Bronze a day earlier as one of the world's best players, had a header that came back off the post and Katrine Veje launched a dipping shot that goalkeeper Mary Earps stretched to just tip over the bar.

The battle in midfield tipped in favour of Denmark when England's Keira Walsh was forced off with injury late in the first half and Sondergaard said he was pleased with how his side grew into the game.

"I think we grew into the game, the second part of the first half, we won some duels, we won some balls in midfield... second half, we went out playing with a little bit more confidence," the 64-year-old said.

"We could see that England got a little bit insecure, easy balls that we won, and I think we put pressure on them in the last part... could have deserved an equalizer. I'm happy with the way we ended the game."

The Danes can still advance to the knockout stage. They play Haiti in their final Group D match on Tuesday.

"I definitely think we played a little bit better today," Sondergaard said. "Of course it's always how your opponent plays as well. But I think we were more dangerous, because we played a little bit more direct than we did in the first game."