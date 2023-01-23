Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Pliskova back in the Melbourne quarter-finals and feeling good
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Pliskova back in the Melbourne quarter-finals and feeling good

Pliskova back in the Melbourne quarter-finals and feeling good
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 23, 2023 Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova celebrates winning her fourth round match against China's Shuai Zhang REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Pliskova back in the Melbourne quarter-finals and feeling good
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 23, 2023 China's Shuai Zhang in action during her fourth round match against Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Pliskova back in the Melbourne quarter-finals and feeling good
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 23, 2023 Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova after winning her fourth round match against China's Shuai Zhang REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Pliskova back in the Melbourne quarter-finals and feeling good
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 23, 2023 Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova in action during her fourth round match against China's Shuai Zhang REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Pliskova back in the Melbourne quarter-finals and feeling good
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 23, 2023 China's Shuai Zhang in action during her fourth round match against Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
23 Jan 2023 02:59PM (Updated: 23 Jan 2023 02:59PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MELBOURNE : Karolina Pliskova has flown under the radar at the Australian Open this year and the former world number one moved quietly into the quarter-finals on Kia Arena on Monday after many of the top seeds had scattered to the winds.

Still effectively on the comeback trail after an arm fracture prevented her from playing in Australia last year, the Czech reached the last-eight with a 6-0 6-4 win over China's Zhang Shuai on the least prestigious court still being used.

Reunited this season with former coach Sascha Bajin, who helped her to the Wimbledon final and number three in the world in 2021, Pliskova felt she was getting back in the groove after her best performance of the tournament so far.

"I've been feeling quite good since I came to Australia," she told reporters.

"The timing, sometimes you just feel it. You feel you are hitting clean. That's what was happening for the last two or three weeks.

"But lately I think all the matches which I've played here, I played quite solid, not with big gaps of not having that focus there, or too many mistakes. I think the serve was really working for me well in these matches."

Only two top 10 seeds, Jessica Pegula and Aryna Sabalenka, remain in the quarter-finals, leaving Pliskova as one of the more experienced Grand Slam campaigners.

Also a losing finalist at the U.S. Open in 2016 and a semi-finalist at all four Grand Slams, the 30-year-old is not overly surprised at the number of upsets at the tournament.

"I feel like these days there is not just top 20 tough opponents, there is like 150 tough opponents," the world number 31 added.

"If you're just not there completely that day, you can lose.

"I think Sabalenka is a big favourite of this half (of the draw). She's always going to be tough because she has a big game.

"Then the rest, Pegula, I think she's playing great tennis. I'm happy she's in the other part of the draw."

Pliskova will face Magda Linette in her fourth quarter-final at the Australian Open after the unheralded Pole knocked out fourth seed Caroline Garcia on Monday.

"If I play like I played today, I think it's tough for anybody to compete with that. But it's not going to be easy," she said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.