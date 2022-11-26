Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Plucky Poland near World Cup last 16 after stunning Saudi Arabia 2-0
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Plucky Poland near World Cup last 16 after stunning Saudi Arabia 2-0

Plucky Poland near World Cup last 16 after stunning Saudi Arabia 2-0

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group C - Poland v Saudi Arabia - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 26, 2022 Poland players celebrate after the match REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

26 Nov 2022 11:18PM (Updated: 26 Nov 2022 11:18PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

(Corrects paragraph 3 to show Poland's remaining match is against Argentina, not Mexico)

By Martin Petty

AL RAYYAN, Qatar : Poland bolstered their chances on Saturday of reaching the World Cup's last 16 for the first time since 1986 after goals from Piotr Zielinski and Robert Lewandowski killed Saudi Arabia's efforts to advance a game early.

Zielinski scored after 39 minutes against the run of play and Lewandowski put the match beyond Saudi Arabia eight minutes from time, while goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny's stunning double save from a penalty in first half stoppage time kept Poland in the match against a Saudi side that was always on the attack.

The result leaves Poland needing only a point from their final Group C match against Argentina to guarantee their spot in the next round.

Saudi Arabia were the better team for the first half and had the advantage of a few favoruable refereeing decisions but will rue the missed penalty from Salem Al-Dawsari, who scored the winner in their historic victory over Argentina on Tuesday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.