Pochettino gets first Chelsea win with 3-0 defeat of Luton
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Luton Town - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - August 25, 2023 Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino with referee Robert Jones after the match REUTERS/Tony Obrien

26 Aug 2023 05:08AM
LONDON : Chelsea won their first competitive match under coach Mauricio Pochettino with a 3-0 home victory over Premier League new boys Luton Town on Friday thanks to two goals by Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Jackson's first strike for the Londoners.

Sterling received the ball from wing back Malo Gusto, cut in from the right and weaved his way through Luton's defence before shooting low into the far corner in the 17th minute for one of his best goals in a Chelsea shirt.

The duo combined again in the 68th when Gusto ran onto a pass from British record transfer signing Moises Caicedo, looking composed on his first start for Chelsea, and the Frenchman crossed for a simple finish by Sterling.

Seven minutes later, Sterling turned provider as he crossed for Jackson and the Senegal striker stretched out a boot to score his first Chelsea goal since signing from Villarreal in June.

Source: Reuters

