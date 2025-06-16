Pochettino glad to get a reaction after US end losing streak in style

United States manager Mauricio Pochettino said Sunday's 5-0 thrashing of Trinidad and Tobago in their Gold Cup opener would do his squad the world of good after they came in for some stinging criticism during a four-match losing run.

The U.S., who will co-host next year's World Cup with Canada and Mexico, had come under pressure after a humiliating 4-0 defeat by Switzerland in a friendly last week but found form in California to go top of Group D.

The U.S. were without some of their top players, including Christian Pulisic, Antonee Robinson, Weston McKennie and Yunus Musah, who have decided to skip the tournament, with the high-profile absences prompting criticism from former U.S. stalwarts Landon Donovan and Alexi Lalas.

Pochettino said it was important to start the Gold Cup with a "good feeling".

"Today's game was also a difficult one, especially because of the negative things that happened in recent weeks," he was quoted as saying by ESPN.

"Some results that haven't gone well always generate a bit of noise. It's important for the players to have that confidence."

With the World Cup on the horizon, former Tottenham Hotspur boss Pochettino said the Gold Cup would be a chance for players to stake their claim for a place in the squad next year.

"We want to win, but at the same time it's to help the players to perform and to knock (on) the door and say, we can perform for the national team and we can be involved in the next World Cup," he added.

"That is what I expect. Win, and the player really believes that they are having the opportunity...(to) fight for a place in the World Cup."

The U.S. top Group D ahead of Saudi Arabia, Haiti and Trinidad and Tobago. They next face the Saudis, who beat Haiti 1-0 in their opener, in Texas on Thursday.

The Gold Cup runs until July 6.