Pochettino hopes to keep Mbappe at PSG but says focus is on title

Paris St Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino would love striker Kylian Mbappe to renew his contract at the French Ligue 1 side, but said on Friday that contract decisions would only be made after they achieve their goal of winning the league.

The France forward stayed at PSG this season despite several offers from Spanish giants Real Madrid and has hit top form with 33 goals from 41 matches in all competitions.

With the 23-year-old World Cup winner's contract expiring in June, speculation in the media about a move has intensified in recent weeks but Pochettino said he was not affected.

"You must adapt to every circumstance and personal situation involving players with regard to their club and contracts. On a selfish level, I'd like to keep him. And take him on a holiday with me, take him home," Pochettino told reporters.

"We would like him to renew and stay. That's very obvious. It would be important for him to stay, but these decisions come down to the player, club and different parties."

Pochettino's side are on the verge of a record-equalling 10th French title and can seal the deal on Saturday if they avoid defeat at the Parc des Princes against RC Lens.

A title triumph will help PSG go level on 10 crowns with St Etienne, who claimed their trophies between 1957 and 1981, and the manager said the focus had to be on that target.

"I understand that the decisions will come after we achieve our goal of winning the league," Pochettino said. "It's not just about Mbappe and the club. There are other individual cases.

"Talks will begin and decisions will be made when the target has been achieved and that is the best thing for the club and the players."