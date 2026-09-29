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Pochettino laments 'period of deception' if Man City breaches true
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Pochettino laments 'period of deception' if Man City breaches true

Pochettino laments 'period of deception' if Man City breaches true
FILE PHOTO: Sep 26, 2026; Orlando, Miami, USA; United States head coach Mauricio Pochettino talks to media after beating Peru in an international friendly at Inter.co Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images/File Photo
Pochettino laments 'period of deception' if Man City breaches true
Soccer Football - General view of the Etihad Stadium, home of Manchester City football club, following Manchester City being found guilty on all but one of 115 charges over breaches of Premier League financial rules, in Manchester, Britain, September 26, 2026 The statue of former Manchester City player Sergio Aguero outside the stadium Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Pochettino laments 'period of deception' if Man City breaches true
Soccer Football - General view of the Etihad Stadium, home of Manchester City football club, following Manchester City being found guilty on all but one of 115 charges over breaches of Premier League financial rules, in Manchester, Britain, September 26, 2026 A mural of former Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola along with the list of trophies won by the club near the stadium Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
29 Sep 2026 03:37PM
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Sept 29 : Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino expressed sadness at Manchester City being found guilty of breaching financial rules, saying that if true, it would confirm "a period of deception" in the sport.

On Monday, a soccer source confirmed media reports that an independent panel had found City guilty of all but one of 115 alleged breaches of the Premier League's financial rules.

City, who have always denied any wrongdoing, could face sanctions ranging from fines and a points deduction to relegation.

"Whatever punishment (they choose), it's impossible to turn back time. It's done a lot of damage," Pochettino, now coach of the US men's team, told reporters on Monday. 

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"At the end of the day many clubs followed the rules and some didn't ... What are they going to do? An economic punishment? Docking points? It's really hard. It's sad.

"At the end of the day, we went through something where sporting fairness didn't exist ... If it's true all of the 114 rules that were broken, we've lived through a period of deception."

Earlier this month, Pochettino said Chelsea should be stripped of their 2016-17 Premier League title and that it should be handed to Tottenham following the Stamford Bridge club's record fine for rule breaches this year.

The Argentine manager pointed to Tottenham's complete lack of transfer activity for a spell during his tenure, when they were constrained by the financial demands of building a new stadium.

"I think we were the only team in the history of the Premier League with 18 months without (making a transfer)," he added.

"They were so strict with us but also so lenient with others. Because of that, that's why I say, it's all very strange."

Manchester City did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment outside regular business hours.

Source: Reuters
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