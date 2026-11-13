Pochettino to leave US team and take charge of struggling Man United

Nov 13 : Mauricio Pochettino will leave his post as US national team coach to take over at Manchester United, the two sides announced on Friday, with the Argentine replacing Michael Carrick as the Premier League club sits in the relegation zone.

Pochettino will lead the United States in their upcoming quarter-final legs against Haiti in the CONCACAF Nations League before joining Manchester United, US Soccer said.

"The club has reached an agreement with the US Soccer Federation for Mauricio and his staff to be released after the conclusion of their responsibilities with the US Men's National Team," United said in a statement.

United said Pochettino would take charge from November 18, with British media reporting he had signed a contract until 2029.

His first match in charge will be an acid test against rivals Liverpool at Anfield on November 22.

The 54-year-old arrives at Old Trafford with United having earned one win and eight points from 10 Premier League games. They are 18th in the standings, one point above bottom side Crystal Palace.

United have won only three of their 15 matches across all competitions and have endured their worst start to a league campaign in four decades.

Carrick's departure followed a 4-4 home draw with Aston Villa two weeks after a humiliating 3-0 home defeat by Bournemouth that left supporters questioning the club's direction.

RETURN TO CLUB FOOTBALL

Pochettino returns to club football after two years in charge of the United States men's national team, where he guided the 2026 World Cup co-hosts to the last 16 before their campaign ended in defeat by Belgium.

"The opportunity to represent the USA crest was one of the greatest honours of my career," Pochettino said in a statement.

"We are so grateful to the players for their commitment, to the fans for their belief, and to the Federation for always supporting our staff and creating the opportunities to impact the culture of soccer in this great country.

"There is tremendous talent in the U.S. player pool from the youth teams through to the senior team, and it's one of the reasons we have so much belief for the future of U.S. Soccer.

"You will always have a special place in our hearts, and we will be supporting the teams whenever they step on the field."

British media reported United would have to pay compensation of $10 million to release Pochettino from his US Soccer contract, which had been due to run until the 2030 World Cup.

POCHETTINO INHERITS SQUAD LOW ON CONFIDENCE

Pochettino inherits a squad assembled at considerable expense but lacking confidence and identity, with supporters booing the players off the pitch after the Bournemouth defeat.

He previously managed Southampton before transforming Tottenham Hotspur into regular top-four contenders and guiding them to the Champions League final in 2019.

Subsequent spells at Paris St Germain and Chelsea produced mixed results, but United's hierarchy will hope his experience can help stabilise one of football's most scrutinised clubs.

Pochettino replaced Gregg Berhalter as US coach in 2024 following the team's group-stage exit at the Copa America and won 21 of his 35 matches in charge.

His managerial career began at Espanyol, where he also spent a decade as a player across two spells, before moving to Southampton in 2013.