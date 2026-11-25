Nov 24 : Manchester United boss Mauricio Pochettino said his team would use Wednesday's Champions League clash against Sporting as an opportunity to change the club's dynamic amid a dismal season.

The clash in Lisbon marks the Argentine's first Champions League match in charge of United, following a 4-0 loss to Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

"After the game, we were all very disappointed," Pochettino told reporters on Tuesday, referring to the defeat at Anfield. "But what I felt in the dressing room is a group of players that really care, that really want to perform, that are going to do everything for the club and to change that dynamic."

"It's always an opportunity to change the dynamics, especially after we have had a loss. The best thing that could happen to us now is (to) win," he added. "But that will require performance. We have to perform at our best, collectively and individually."

United have six points in the Champions League this season after two wins and two losses.

Wednesday's match carries special meaning for United captain Bruno Fernandes, who will face Sporting for the first time since leaving the Lisbon club in 2020.

"Of course this is a very special time. Sporting was the first club that believed in my potential," Fernandes said. "My respect for Sporting is always there, regardless of what happens tomorrow."