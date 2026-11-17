Pochettino prepares for quick switch from US to United

Nov 16 : US men's national team coach Mauricio Pochettino insisted on Monday that his focus was not divided ahead of his departure for Manchester United, as he prepares to coach the American side for the last time on Tuesday.

The Argentine signed a contract to lead the US through to the 2030 World Cup but last week agreed to take the helm at the Premier League club.

Pochettino will have little time before his first game with United, joining them on Wednesday with the team due to play arch-rivals Liverpool on Sunday at Anfield, and his decision to stay with the US for their CONCACAF fixture against Haiti has been criticised.

"For me, it's not difficult. I think we are well prepared to switch quick - like a player, from the national team to the clubs. From one game that you don't play well to another that you need to be ready again. From one action to the next action," Pochettino told reporters ahead of the US match in Cincinnati.

"The business today is to be focusing here in Cincinnati for the game against Haiti tomorrow. But for sure, in the moment that (we) finish that game, we are going to start to be 100 per cent focused on our next project."

Manchester United are bidding to get out of the relegation zone with Pochettino, who improved a US men's team who have long trailed their female counterparts in terms of on-field success.

He led the Americans to the 2025 Gold Cup final, where they lost to Mexico, and steered them to the final 16 of the World Cup this year on home soil.

Pochettino has sent members of his coaching staff ahead of him to Manchester to prepare for his arrival.

"That was the plan when we agreed terms with Manchester United and with the national team," he said. "They are preparing all there because Wednesday, when we will arrive, it's going to be non-stop."