Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Pochettino revels in Mbappe magic as PSG edge Real
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Pochettino revels in Mbappe magic as PSG edge Real

Pochettino revels in Mbappe magic as PSG edge Real

Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 First Leg - Paris St Germain v Real Madrid - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - February 15, 2022 Paris St Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino reacts REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

16 Feb 2022 08:00AM (Updated: 16 Feb 2022 08:00AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS : Paris St Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino was delighted with his team's performance as they beat Real Madrid in their Champions League last-16, first leg on Tuesday, but had a special praise for Kylian Mbappe's sublime late strike.

Mbappe spared PSG a frustrating night as he skipped through the Real defence in stoppage time to secure a 1-0 win.

"It's a narrow win perhaps but it gives us hope for the game in Madrid," Pochettino told reporters.

"I'm happy with the performance and I hope we can continue to give this kind of performance in future."

Despite his disappointment at a penalty miss by his fellow Argentine Lionel Messi, the coach expressed satisfaction with how PSG dominated possession and stifled Real.

Calling Mbappe "one of the best players in the world", he joked that his joy at the late goal turned to pain as the France forward inadvertently hit his coach's nose during a touchline celebration.

His Real counterpart Carlo Ancelotti was also optimistic for the second leg but was left ruing his side's struggles in possession, while he was unhappy with the yellow cards that will deprive him of Casemiro and Ferland Mendy in the second leg in Madrid.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us