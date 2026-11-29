MANCHESTER, England, Nov 28 : Mauricio Pochettino acknowledged that the scale of Manchester United's rebuild was even greater than he expected after the Argentine's first home game ended in a humiliating 4-0 defeat by Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday.

Ten days and three games into the job, Pochettino watched his side start brightly before collapsing again as Brentford punished a fragile United team bereft of confidence, leaving him facing the daunting challenge of arresting the club's decline.

"Tough moment, of course. Maybe you say to me, 'Tougher than you expect?' Of course, yes, because we never expect this type of result," Pochettino told reporters. "But that is the reality and we need to accept the reality. We are here for that."

The loss laid bare the size of the task confronting the manager, who arrived last week after a spell with the United States national team, with the Old Trafford side conceding four goals from Brentford's only four shots on target.

United are mired in 19th place in the table and will go bottom if Crystal Palace beat visiting Hull City on Sunday.

After last week's 4-0 thrashing at Liverpool, United have lost successive games by at least four goals for the first time since 1963. Pochettino said the damage inflicted by the opening goal was a reflection of a squad struggling for belief.

"This type of situation can happen when the confidence is low and we start really well ... but then when we concede the first shot on target, in this moment, it was really tough for the players to respond," he said.

"We are disappointed and of course it's so painful, the result."

PLAYERS NEED SUPPORT SAYS POCHETTINO

While the scoreline was brutal, Pochettino declined to criticise his players, saying support rather than blame was required if United were to emerge from their worst start to a season in four decades.

"The player needs to feel the support, and the players are the players that we have, and that we are not going to change," he said. "The only way that we can change the reality is by pushing."

Pochettino also warned that reputation alone would not solve United's problems.

"We need to know our reality. Okay, we are Manchester United, but you cannot win only with the badge and with the history," he said. "We need to match the opponent in all the areas and then be much better than the opponent to win the game."

With another match looming next week at Newcastle United, Pochettino said his immediate challenge was restoring confidence to a group rattled by yet another setback.

"Our players are going to play Wednesday," he said. "They need to be again believing that we can do better and better and better. It's a matter of time."

His first home game was played against a backdrop of anger and growing unrest among supporters, with hundreds of fans clad in green and gold - the colours of Newton Heath from whom United were formed - in protest against the club's ownership.

One banner read "Welcome Poch - keep our home, not our owners", while another said "We want new owners, not a new stadium."

Chants targeting the Glazer family, co-owner Jim Ratcliffe, under-fire football director Jason Wilcox and chief executive Omar Berrada echoed around the ground.

As the scoreline worsened, thousands of fans vented their frustration by heading for the exits early. Many of those still there at the final whistle chanted "You're not fit to wear the shirt" as the players trudged off after another damaging defeat.