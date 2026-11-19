LONDON, Nov 19 : Mauricio Pochettino faces a Manchester United baptism of fire on Sunday when his reign begins against Liverpool at Anfield.

The Argentine became United's eighth permanent manager since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 when he accepted the club's advances last week after Michael Carrick was sacked.

Of those, none have inherited a situation quite like the one the 20-time English champions currently find themselves in.

United sit third from bottom with one win from their opening 10 Premier League games - their worst start for 40 years - and with talk of a relegation battle not misplaced.

Pochettino signed off his tenure as United States coach on Tuesday with a 2-0 win over Haiti and will have had precious little time to prepare for his return to England.

But he will arrive under no illusions as to the task he faces: first to steer United away from the foot of the table and then start to restore the club's lustre.

Sympathy for the 54-year-old will be in short supply at Anfield for the latest instalment of one of the fiercest rivalries in English football.

United won there 2-1 last season under Ruben Amorim and followed up with a 3-2 home win to complete a league double with Carrick at the helm. The latest meeting will be a first for both managers with Liverpool's Andoni Iraola also getting his first taste of the occasion after a steady start to his tenure.

In some ways Pochettino has a free hit on Sunday before the really hard graft begins. Few would be surprised if United lost while any positive result would be a bonus.

Former Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea manager Pochettino will have only three training sessions ahead of Sunday's clash but played down any concerns over his lack of preparation time for his United bow.

"We watch soccer every day, all the leagues, because that is our passion," he said this week while preparing his United States team one last time.

"We know very well the team, every single team, and I think we don't need too much preparation about the opponent. The most important thing is to know the details about our players, our staff, our culture, our identity, and from there to improve."

Tightening United's porous defence will be the first priority for Pochettino as will improving the fitness levels of a team that has been regularly out-run this season.

United's chaotic 4-4 draw at home to Aston Villa before the international stoppage meant they have conceded 19 goals in 10 league games, a total surpassed only by promoted Ipswich Town and bottom club Crystal Palace.

Pochettino will also need to use his renowned man-management skills to get captain Bruno Fernandes fully on board.

"I think Mauricio's first big meeting is with Bruno Fernandes," former United defender Gary Neville told the Stick to United podcast. "He'll say 'I'm gonna make you the best player in the league again, and I want you to be my captain, I want you to be brilliant. Let's discuss the contract in the summer.'"

United's plight and managerial upheaval have taken some of the spotlight off neighbours Manchester City.

Despite Manchester City facing the threat of severe punishment having been found guilty of 114 counts of breaking Premier League financial rules - a verdict the club has appealed while continuing to deny wrongdoing - Enzo Maresca began his reign with seven successive Premier League wins.

Three straight defeats have followed, though, and City will be desperate to get the show back on the road as they begin the weekend action with a home clash against Fulham on Saturday.

City's sudden slump has allowed champions Arsenal to seize early control and they will look to continue their relentless start to the season at Newcastle United on Saturday evening.

Second-placed Brighton and Hove Albion have become the most unlikely title contenders with their free-scoring style of football and have every chance of continuing to defy the sceptics as they take on Hull City on Sunday.