MANCHESTER, England, Nov 20 : Mauricio Pochettino pledged to rebuild Manchester United "from scratch" and urged his players to forget the club's troubled recent past ahead of a daunting first assignment at Liverpool on Sunday.

The Argentine, appointed after United's difficult start to the season led to Michael Carrick's sacking, struck an upbeat tone on Friday in his first press conference as manager, saying his focus was firmly on establishing a new identity rather than dwelling on previous failures.

"We arrive with the idea to create something from scratch, from our own ideas and philosophy in the way that we love to work," Pochettino said, glancing at assistant coach Jesus Perez who attended the press conference.

"It is about building our own way here. The past is not going to help, to think about yesterday.

"We feel the support and we are going to work really hard to help the players to perform. That is the priority."

Pochettino's first days in the job have been hectic. He left the United States in the early hours of Wednesday and began meetings with players and staff immediately.

Asked about his initial objective, he smiled and said "sleep".

SCALE OF THE TASK

There will be little time for rest, however, with United travelling to Anfield to face Liverpool.

The trip offers an immediate measure of the scale of the task confronting Pochettino as he attempts to revive a side whose confidence has been eroded by poor results. United are languishing in 18th in their worst start to a top-flight campaign in 40 years.

"It is normal when you don't win games that the confidence starts to go down," he said. "I think the players need to feel from us that we believe and trust in them.

"With the schedule we have ahead we have to settle on our principles. The players are intelligent, they have quality. Sometimes it is unlocking some things that didn't appear for different reasons."

A key figure in any rebuilding effort will be captain Bruno Fernandes, whose future has been the subject of speculation as he has yet to agree a new deal.

Pochettino revealed he had already held extensive talks with the Portugal midfielder and indicated he remained central to his plans.

"Bruno is our captain and a very important player but other players have to feel they are important from the bottom to the top," he said.

"We spoke (on Thursday), I spent three hours chatting with all the players individually. It was very nice contact."

FITNESS AND RECRUITMENT

Questions about the squad's fitness levels have swirled around Old Trafford, but Pochettino refused to criticise what he had inherited.

"It is about proposing that idea to be brave and take it to the field," he said.

"We cannot talk about data without context. It is easy to manipulate data but we need to be honest, sometimes they don't show something that you can see on the field.

"We are here not to denounce things. We are here to build something with our players."

Pochettino also made clear he expects to have a voice in recruitment and wider football matters, while accepting responsibility for results.

"I was in all my career a coach, head coach, manager. It does not change too much," he said. "I know as head coach I am the guy who tomorrow will decide the squad for Sunday, pick the 11, make the changes.

"I know in the future I would like to be involved in all the main decisions that affect the squad."

Pochettino said he relished returning to the daily routine of club football after he led the Americans to the 2025 Gold Cup final and steered them to the last ​16 of ⁠the World Cup this year on home soil.

"We were missing it a lot," he said of club football. "We are animals of the grass, we like to feel the grass, to smell the grass, improve players every day."