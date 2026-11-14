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Pochettino wants to end tenure as US coach on high note
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Pochettino wants to end tenure as US coach on high note

Pochettino wants to end tenure as US coach on high note
U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino during the press conference, Soccer Football, FIFA World Cup 2026, United States Press Conference, Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, California, U.S. on June 24, 2026. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Pochettino wants to end tenure as US coach on high note
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - United States v Bosnia and Herzegovina - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Santa Clara, California, U.S. - July 1, 2026 U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino acknowledges the fans after the match REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo
Pochettino wants to end tenure as US coach on high note
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - United States v Bosnia and Herzegovina - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Santa Clara, California, U.S. - July 1, 2026 U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino celebrates after the match as United States qualify for the Round of 16 stage of the World Cup REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo
14 Nov 2026 01:14AM
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Nov 13 : Outgoing US men's national team coach Mauricio Pochettino said on Friday he is committed to ending his tenure on a high note before leaving to take charge of Manchester United. 

The Argentine's departure comes after he signed a new contract with US Soccer in August to lead the Americans through to the 2030 World Cup.

Speaking to reporters in Fayetteville, Georgia, Pochettino said his exit "is not going to change our commitment" or approach to the team's upcoming CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final matches against Haiti, which will be his final games in charge. 

"Soccer is soccer, and some aspects you cannot control, but we are very optimistic and I think it's a very natural way to finish our partnership," said Pochettino. 

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"We are not happy because we split," the 54-year-old added. "But at the same time, it's a logic thing that can happen in the life of a coach and federation, clubs and different companies."

POCHETTINO 'RAISED THE STANDARD'

Pochettino took charge of the US in September 2024, compiling a record of 21 wins, 12 losses and two draws across 35 matches. He guided the Americans to the 2025 Gold Cup final, where they fell to Mexico, as well as the last 16 of this year's World Cup on home soil.

Pochettino joked that he is "not arrogant enough" to talk about his legacy but said the team and federation will always have a place in his heart.

"From the beginning, you made me feel really happy doing my job, sharing an amazing project, being part of this family," he said. 

"Mauricio and his staff have raised the standard at US Soccer every day they've been here," US Soccer CEO JT Batson told reporters. "We have clearer connections now between our youth national teams and our senior team.

"The culture that Mauricio helped set within our team and even more broadly within the federation is something that will last for many, many, many years to come."

SEARCH FOR NEW COACH

The federation said it will consider candidates "from a broad range of backgrounds" in its search for a new coach, which will begin after the current camp ends. Batson and US Soccer chief operating officer Dan Helfrich will lead the process. 

"Our ambition is high, and we believe that this is one of the great coaching jobs in the world," Batson said, adding that they are looking for a coach "with the talent, experience and belief to match our ambition, build on the culture and pathway now in place and help the USMNT take the next step."

British media reported United would have to pay compensation of $10 million to release Pochettino from his ​US Soccer contract.

"Those funds are used to help us hire great coaches, help us do youth national team programmes, coaching education," Batson said. "Those funds are available for us to invest to make the biggest impact on our goals."

The US face Haiti on Saturday in Miami before playing the Caribbean side in Cincinnati on Tuesday. 

Source: Reuters
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