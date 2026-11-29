MANCHESTER, England, Nov 28 : Manchester United manager Mauricio Pochettino's hopes of a win on his home debut evaporated as Brentford's Callum Wilson scored two first-half goals in a 4-0 Premier League rout at Old Trafford on Saturday, with defensive errors costing the hosts.

There had been a flicker of optimism around the club after Wednesday's spirited 2-2 Champions League draw at Sporting, and Argentine Pochettino was greeted by a hopeful crowd.

Instead, they watched familiar defensive failings resurface to leave United mired in 19th place with one win from 12 games, their worst start in four decades. United could be last by the end of Sunday if bottom club Crystal Palace beat Hull City.

Brentford climbed to fifth with their first win at Old Trafford since 1937.

Wilson put the visitors ahead in the 19th minute, collecting Dango Ouattara's pass and spinning between two defenders before rifling a shot beyond goalkeeper Senne Lammens. Brentford struck again 13 minutes later on the counter-attack, when Ouattara squared for Wilson to slot home.

Kristoffer Ajer added a third in the 82nd minute from a corner to send angry United fans streaming toward the exits, and Kevin Schade added to the misery with an injury-time goal.

Leeds United defeated Coventry City 3-0 in the other afternoon game to climb to sixth in the table, while Coventry are 15th. Ipswich Town host Aston Villa in Saturday's late game.