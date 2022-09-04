Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Podence gives Wolves first win with victory over Southampton
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Podence gives Wolves first win with victory over Southampton

Podence gives Wolves first win with victory over Southampton
Soccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Southampton - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - September 3, 2022 Southampton's Che Adams in action Action Images via Reuters/John Clifton
Podence gives Wolves first win with victory over Southampton
Soccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Southampton - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - September 3, 2022 Southampton's Che Adams heads at goal Action Images via Reuters/John Clifton
Podence gives Wolves first win with victory over Southampton
Soccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Southampton - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - September 3, 2022 Southampton's Che Adams in action with Wolverhampton Wanderers' Jose Sa Action Images via Reuters/John Clifton
04 Sep 2022 12:43AM (Updated: 04 Sep 2022 12:43AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WOLVERHAMPTON, England : A Daniel Podence goal on the stroke of half-time gave Wolverhampton Wanderers a 1-0 win over Southampton on Saturday, their first victory of the season.

Matheus Nunes broke down the right and picked Podence out with a low ball to the back post although Saints keeper Gavin Bazunu should have done better to keep out the low drive.

After the break Che Adams had the ball in the net for Southampton but it was ruled out for handball on what was a frustrating day for the forward.

Adams had a Stuart Armstrong cross against the bar as Wolves held on for a win that moves them up to 14th on six points.

Southampton fall to 12th place with seven points from their opening six games.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.