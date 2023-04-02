Logo
Podence leveller earns Wolves a point at Forest
Sport

02 Apr 2023 12:35AM (Updated: 02 Apr 2023 12:40AM)
NOTTINGHAM: Nottingham Forest were denied a crucial win in their bid to stay clear of the Premier League relegation zone as Daniel Podence struck a late equaliser for Wolverhampton Wanderers in a 1-1 draw at the City Ground on Saturday (Apr 1).

Forest looked set for a first league win in seven games as Brennan Johnson gave them a deserved 38th-minute lead.

The hosts were left to rue not putting away several chances that would have made the game safe as Wolves replied late on when second-half substitute Podence curled a shot past Keylor Navas after Pedro Neto's blocked shot fell into his path.

Wolves would have been happier with the draw as it kept them above Forest in 13th place with 28 points from 29 games.

Forest have 27 points but have a game in hand compared with Wolves.

Source: Reuters

