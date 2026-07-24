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Pogacar climbs Alpe d'Huez in record time to win Tour de France stage 19
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Pogacar climbs Alpe d'Huez in record time to win Tour de France stage 19

Pogacar climbs Alpe d'Huez in record time to win Tour de France stage 19
Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 19 - Gap to Alpe d'Huez - Alpe d'Huez, France - July 24, 2026 UAE Team Emirates XRG's Tadej Pogacar celebrates winning stage 19 REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Pogacar climbs Alpe d'Huez in record time to win Tour de France stage 19
Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 19 - Gap to Alpe d'Huez - Alpe d'Huez, France - July 24, 2026 UAE Team Emirates XRG's Tadej Pogacar celebrates winning stage 19 REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
24 Jul 2026 11:38PM (Updated: 24 Jul 2026 11:53PM)
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ALPE D'HUEZ, France, July 24 : Slovenian four-time champion Tadej Pogacar sped away from his rivals during the punishing climb to Alpe d'Huez to claim victory on stage 19 of the Tour de France on Friday, further consolidating his overall lead.

Pogacar climbed Alpe d'Huez in 35 minutes and 27 seconds, more than a minute quicker than the record set by Marco Pantani three decades ago.

The UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider now leads his nearest general classification rival Remco Evenepoel by seven minutes and 11 seconds.

Lenny Martinez finished second while stage 18 winner Richard Carapaz came in third on the day.

Source: Reuters
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