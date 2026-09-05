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Pogacar ends 2026 season early after Vuelta crash
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Pogacar ends 2026 season early after Vuelta crash

Pogacar ends 2026 season early after Vuelta crash

Cycling - Vuelta a Espana - Stage 4 - Andorra la Vella to Andorra la Vella - Andorra la Vella, Andorra - August 25, 2026 UAE Team Emirates - XRG's Tadej Pogacar wearing the red jersey ahead of stage 4 REUTERS/Bruna Casas

05 Sep 2026 07:46PM
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Sept 5 : Five-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar has ended his season early to focus on recovery after last weekend's crash during Vuelta a Espana left him with injuries that required surgery, his team UAE Team Emirates-XRG said on Saturday.

Slovenian Pogacar, who was leading the Vuelta when the crash forced him to abandon, has also extended his contract with his team until 2032.

“This isn’t the way I wanted my season to finish. Right now, the most important thing is to recover properly and give my body the time it needs," the 27-year-old said in a statement.

Pogacar, who joined UAE Team Emirates-XRG in 2019, has won six Grand Tour titles, including the Giro d'Italia in 2024.

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"From the beginning, this team has felt like home for me... there is still a lot I want to achieve in this sport and I believe this is the right place to do it," Pogacar added.

Pogacar is recovering well after undergoing surgery on his left clavicle on Monday, his team's medical director Adrian Rotunno said.

“The post-operative clavicle and cervical fracture will both require a structured period of rehabilitation," he added.

Source: Reuters
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