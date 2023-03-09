Logo
Pogba fitness to be assessed ahead of Europa League clash, says Allegri
Pogba fitness to be assessed ahead of Europa League clash, says Allegri

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Monza - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - January 29, 2023 Juventus' Paul Pogba warms up during the match REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

09 Mar 2023 05:15AM (Updated: 09 Mar 2023 05:26AM)
Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said Paul Pogba's fitness will be assessed ahead of Juventus' Europa League last-16 first leg against Freiburg on Thursday as the midfielder hopes to make his first start since returning from injury.

After missing the first half of the campaign through injury, Pogba, who rejoined Juventus from Manchester United in the close-season, made his second debut for the club in their 4-2 win over Torino last month as a substitute.

He came off the bench again on Sunday in their 1-0 defeat to AS Roma in Serie A.

"Yesterday Pogba did a good training session, today he rested, tomorrow morning we will know if he is available. Today he didn't work with the team: I think he's available, but we'll see," Allegri told a news conference.

Twice European champions Juventus have lost just one of their last 20 Europa League games, before hosting Freiburg in Turin.

"Tomorrow we want to lay the foundations for the second leg," he added.

"They are physically strong, they are fifth in Germany, they are unbeaten in Europe. We have to get back to winning ways at home."

Source: Reuters

