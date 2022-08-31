Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Pogba paid 100,000 euros to extortionists - source
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Pogba paid 100,000 euros to extortionists - source

Pogba paid 100,000 euros to extortionists - source

Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 Second Leg - Manchester United v Atletico Madrid - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - March 15, 2022 Manchester United's Paul Pogba during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Phil Noble/Files

31 Aug 2022 10:39PM (Updated: 31 Aug 2022 10:39PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS : France midfielder Paul Pogba was the target of extortion by childhood friends since March and paid 100,000 euros to that group in the spring, a source close to the investigation told Reuters on Wednesday.

Pogba released a statement on Sunday saying he is the victim of extortion attempts and threats from an organised gang and that authorities in Italy and France are investigating the matter.

"We can confirm most details (that emerged in the French media and in Pogba's statement)", a source close to the investigation told Reuters on Wednesday.

The French prosecutor told Reuters on Monday that the investigations have been entrusted to the OCLCO, a unit within the judicial police tasked with investigating organised crime.

Pogba, 29, suffered a knee injury in a training session with Juventus last month. He opted not to have surgery and to undergo "conservative therapy" in order to be fit to play in the Qatar World Cup starting on Nov. 20.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.