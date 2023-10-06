Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Pogba tests positive for testosterone in counter-analysis on second sample: Reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Pogba tests positive for testosterone in counter-analysis on second sample: Reports

Pogba tests positive for testosterone in counter-analysis on second sample: Reports

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - Semi Final - First Leg - Juventus v Sevilla - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - May 11, 2023 Juventus' Paul Pogba reacts REUTERS/Massimo Pinca/File Photo

06 Oct 2023 08:53PM (Updated: 06 Oct 2023 10:17PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has tested positive for testosterone in a counter-analysis on a second sample, Sky Sports and ANSA news agency reported on Friday (Oct 6), without citing a source.

Pogba was provisionally suspended last month after a test, performed after Juve's 3-0 Serie A season-opening victory at Udinese on Aug 20, detected testosterone, a hormone that increases athletes' endurance.

Italy's national anti-doping (NADO Italia) tribunal refused to comment on Pogba's case citing privacy rules. Juventus also refused to comment on the case.

His agent Rafaela Pimenta said at the time that Pogba had never intended to break the rules. Reuters has contacted Pimenta, who was not immediately available for comment.

If found guilty of doping, Pogba could be suspended for between two and four years. His contract with Juve expires in June 2026.

The 30-year-old Pogba was an unused substitute in the win at Udinese.

Source: Reuters/fh

Related Topics

Paul Pogba

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.