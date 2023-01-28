Logo
Sport

Pogba, Vlahovic have recovered, ready for Monza game -Allegri
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Manchester United - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - April 9, 2022 Manchester United's Paul Pogba during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Phil Noble
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Group H - Benfica v Juventus - Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal - October 25, 2022 Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Pedro Nunes/File Photo
28 Jan 2023 11:52PM (Updated: 28 Jan 2023 11:52PM)
Midfielder Paul Pogba and striker Dusan Vlahovic will be ready for Juventus' Serie A home match against Monza on Sunday, manager Massimiliano Allegri said on Saturday.

Both players are returning from lengthy injury absences. Pogba had a knee operation in September, while Vlahovic has not played for Juventus since their Champions League clash against Benfica in October.

"Vlahovic and Pogba will be available, (Juan) Cuadrado could be back against Lazio and (Leonardo) Bonucci is still behind," Allegri told reporters on Saturday.

Italy forward Federico Chiesa, who recently recovered from an anterior cruciate ligament injury which kept him out of action for 10 months, is not yet available however.

"Chiesa won’t be available because he’s dealing with flexor fatigue in the operated leg. It’s something normal and he will be back against Lazio on Thursday," the Juve coach said.

Allegri's side are playing their second match since being docked 15 points by an Italian soccer court investigating the club's transfer dealings, meaning the previously third-placed club are currently 11th in the standings.

"The club is strong, we must earn as many points as possible. There are 19 games remaining and Monza is the first one. We must be careful because they are doing really well," he said.

Source: Reuters

