Poh Li San elected as new Singapore Table Tennis Association president

SINGAPORE: Ms Poh Li San was elected unopposed as the Singapore Table Tennis Association's (STTA) new president on Monday (Aug 29).

Ms Poh, who is also a Member of Parliament for Sembawang GRC, was elected at the association's annual general meeting. She was previously STTA's deputy president from 2020 to 2022 and takes over from Ms Ellen Lee.

Ms Lee stepped down following the meeting. She was first elected in 2014 and had served four terms, said STTA.

Ms Poh will lead a management committee that consists of 13 other members, four of whom are newcomers. The 13 committee members were also elected unopposed, STTA said.

The newly elected STTA team will serve from 2022 to 2024.

Ms Poh said: “It is with great pleasure that I am being elected as the president of STTA. I would like to thank our members for placing their trust and confidence in me."

Ms Poh also thanked her predecessor for her contributions to the sport.

"I would also like to express my deep appreciation to our outgoing president, Ms Ellen Lee," she said.

"Ellen has contributed significantly to Singapore’s table tennis fraternity. Our international achievements would not have been possible without her leadership and commitment."

Ms Poh added that the newly elected management committee will continue to build on the good work that has been done, and she acknowledged that they will have big shoes to fill.

Ms Lee said that she was happy to have served the maximum term of eight years in STTA and to be leaving on a high note.

"I am proud that I am able to hand over the reins of a well-managed STTA to my successor," she said.

"I am confident that the new president will take STTA towards even greater heights in sporting excellence.”

Ms Poh announced previously that she was in the running to become the association's new chief and said that her short-term goals would be to prepare the table tennis team well for major tournaments, such as the SEA Games and Asian Games next year, as well as to improve talent identification and development pathways for young talents to be selected.

She also hoped to work with companies to find possible career avenues for table tennis players during and after their time representing Singapore.

Singapore's table tennis team recently enjoyed a successful campaign at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, bringing home three golds, two silvers and two bronzes.