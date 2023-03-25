Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Pol Espargaro to miss Portuguese MotoGP after crash in practice
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Pol Espargaro to miss Portuguese MotoGP after crash in practice

Pol Espargaro to miss Portuguese MotoGP after crash in practice

FILE PHOTO: MotoGP - Portuguese Grand Prix - Algarve International Circuit, Portimao, Portugal - April 18, 2021 Repsol Honda's Pol Espargaro. Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP's Fabio Quartararo, LCR Honda Castrol's Alex Marquez and Ducati Lenovo Team's Francesco Bagnaia during practice REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

25 Mar 2023 07:29PM (Updated: 25 Mar 2023 07:29PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MotoGP rider Pol Espargaro will miss the season-opening Portuguese Grand Prix this weekend after the Spaniard suffered jaw, back and lung injuries in a heavy crash in practice, his team GasGas Factory Racing Tech3 said on Saturday.

The 31-year-old suffered a pulmonary contusion, jaw fracture and a fractured dorsal vertebra after he was thrown off his bike and hit the barrier.

"GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 are down to a single rider representation for MotoGP's kick-off Grand Prix in Portugal but thankfully Pol Espargaro is in full recovery mode after his crash," the team said in a statement.

"After treatment at the track Pol was taken to the hospital in Faro for more checks and will be kept in observation for the weekend. He hopes to be on the way home early next week."

The team will have Augusto Fernandez as their sole rider with qualifying and the season's first sprint scheduled for Saturday followed by the race on Sunday.

"Be brave, as always, in two days you will be on fire! I love you infinitely," Espargaro's brother Aleix, who rides for the Aprilia Racing team, said on Instagram.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.