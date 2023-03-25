Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Sport

Pol Espargaro taken to hospital after big crash in Portugal
Sport

Pol Espargaro taken to hospital after big crash in Portugal

Pol Espargaro taken to hospital after big crash in Portugal

FILE PHOTO: Repsol Honda Team's Pol Espargaro sits during a news conference prior to the MotoGP race at Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit on Lombok Island, Indonesia, March 17, 2022. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

25 Mar 2023 03:57AM (Updated: 25 Mar 2023 03:57AM)
Spanish MotoGP rider Pol Espargaro was taken to hospital on Friday after a big crash in practice for the season-opening race in Portugal.

His KTM-backed GasGas Factory Racing Tech3 team said Espargaro was conscious but had suffered back and chest trauma and been transferred to hospital in Faro for further examination.

The 31-year-old was thrown off his bike, bouncing over the gravel into the barrier in the second session at the Portimao circuit in southern Portugal.

The session was stopped and the rider received medical attention.

Source: Reuters

