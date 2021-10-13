Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Poland boost hopes with 1-0 win in Albania after crowd trouble
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Poland boost hopes with 1-0 win in Albania after crowd trouble

Poland boost hopes with 1-0 win in Albania after crowd trouble
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group I - Albania v Poland - Arena Kombetare, Tirana, Albania - October 12, 2021 Poland players celebrate after the match REUTERS/Florion Goga
Poland boost hopes with 1-0 win in Albania after crowd trouble
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group I - Albania v Poland - Arena Kombetare, Tirana, Albania - October 12, 2021 Albania fans fans clash with Police during the match REUTERS/Florion Goga
Poland boost hopes with 1-0 win in Albania after crowd trouble
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group I - Albania v Poland - Arena Kombetare, Tirana, Albania - October 12, 2021 Poland's Jan Bednarek in action with Albania's Rey Manaj REUTERS/Florion Goga
Poland boost hopes with 1-0 win in Albania after crowd trouble
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group I - Albania v Poland - Arena Kombetare, Tirana, Albania - October 12, 2021 Poland's Mateusz Klich and Michal Helik applaud fans after the match REUTERS/Florion Goga
Poland boost hopes with 1-0 win in Albania after crowd trouble
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group I - Albania v Poland - Arena Kombetare, Tirana, Albania - October 12, 2021 Poland players celebrate after the match REUTERS/Florion Goga
13 Oct 2021 05:54AM (Updated: 13 Oct 2021 06:09AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Poland beat Albania 1-0 to reclaim second place in Group I after their World Cup qualifier was temporarily suspended when bottles were thrown on the pitch in the second half on Tuesday.

The Group I match was interrupted soon after Poland forward Karol Swiderski scored inside the box following an assist from midfielder Mateusz Klich in the 77th minute.

Albania were missing several key players, with striker Sokol Cikalleshi being the last one to withdraw from the squad with COVID-19, but they still managed to dominate the first half.

After an intense battle, and several missed chances by both sides, Poland got on top in the second period and scored through Swiderski, whose goal sparked the crowd trouble and suspension.

The game, which started at 1845 GMT, resumed at 2045 GMT.

Poland have 17 points from eight games, three points behind leaders England and two points ahead of Albania with two games left. The group winners qualify for the 2022 finals in Qatar, while the second-placed team go into the playoffs.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

football World Cup

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us